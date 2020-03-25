Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Position Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 553.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,277 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.10% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $51,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.95.

EW stock opened at $184.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $154.52 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total transaction of $571,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,743.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $5,286,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,189,647.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,894,284. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.