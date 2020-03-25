Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.
NYSE:EMN opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,616,000 after purchasing an additional 48,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $25,468,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
