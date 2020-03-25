Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

NYSE:EMN opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,616,000 after purchasing an additional 48,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $25,468,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

