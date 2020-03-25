Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Trading Up 11.8%

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)’s share price traded up 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.78 and last traded at $28.48, 255,220 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 230,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $835.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.48.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,129,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,223 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 678.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after acquiring an additional 310,670 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.