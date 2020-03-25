Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 901 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.79.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities cut KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.23.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

