Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 7,841 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $136.68 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $179.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAFM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

