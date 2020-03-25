Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 14,574 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,574 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Comcast by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Comcast by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 153,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.14. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

