Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 33.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 76.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after buying an additional 2,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CDW by 6.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW stock opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,428. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.