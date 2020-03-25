Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $306,000 in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,227.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 550,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,914,000 after acquiring an additional 69,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $147.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

