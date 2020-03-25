Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 2,715 CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 459.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 5,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $478,245.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,692,488.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $104,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,191.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,509 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Shares of COR opened at $95.43 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.32 and a 200-day moving average of $114.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

