Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 17,036 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,888,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,510,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,964,000 after acquiring an additional 82,443 shares during the period. Finally, Amia Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley bought 52,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,305.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.