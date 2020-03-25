Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,208 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,486,000 after buying an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $842,837,000 after buying an additional 345,138 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,751,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,466,000 after buying an additional 24,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 550,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,208,000 after buying an additional 79,250 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Buckingham Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.29.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total value of $270,606.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,712.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,198 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $165.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $147.14 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

