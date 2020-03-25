Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.97% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 9,400 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $300,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,456. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 133.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 645.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
