Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 9,400 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $300,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,456. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 133.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 645.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

