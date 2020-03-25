Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Down 2.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $7.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Digital Turbine traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.82, approximately 83,770 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,218,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APPS. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Insiders bought a total of 69,500 shares of company stock worth $443,885 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 975.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $364.31 million, a PE ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 28.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.