DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $109.77 and last traded at $110.51, with a volume of 1173656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.20.

Specifically, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $611,792.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $657,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $131,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,198.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $4,075,196 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,814 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,399,000.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

