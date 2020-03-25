Diamondback Energy’s (FANG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.09. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $114.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $78.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 220,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $139,421,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,013.0% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

