Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley lowered Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $91.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.79.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.09. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 220,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,510,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $139,421,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,013.0% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.