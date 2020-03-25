Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €13.60 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €13.60 ($15.81) price target from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €9.60 ($11.16) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.95 ($16.22).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €9.90 ($11.52) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €8.87 ($10.31) and a 12 month high of €22.70 ($26.40). The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.40.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

