Deutsche Bank Increases Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $84.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NKE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Nike from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.96.

NYSE NKE opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

