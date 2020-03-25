Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.

DASTY stock opened at $143.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. Dassault Systemes has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $181.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.22.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Research analysts forecast that Dassault Systemes will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

