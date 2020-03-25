Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Trading 7.1% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) shares traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.25, 1,578,042 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,057,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Specifically, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $1,297,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 949,728 shares in the company, valued at $24,635,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John O. Muse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,716.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $189,100 in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $859.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,100,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,477,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,873,000 after purchasing an additional 62,695 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

