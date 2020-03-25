Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BN. Barclays set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Danone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €73.75 ($85.76).

BN opened at €54.92 ($63.86) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €65.15 and a 200 day moving average of €72.99. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

