Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $160.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Danaher traded as low as $119.59 and last traded at $121.36, with a volume of 983312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.81.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Danaher from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total value of $1,831,021.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.03 and a 200-day moving average of $147.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

