DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

DKILY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS DKILY opened at $12.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.75. DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $15.33.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems.

