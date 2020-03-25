D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHI opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.22.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887 in the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

