Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

CPIX opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,901 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 6.65% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

