Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,316 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 1,035.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. Godaddy Inc has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $1,215,927.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,428.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $40,486.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,836 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Godaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.11.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

