Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 91,411 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,819 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 91,411 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 851 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XLNX. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura decreased their target price on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

