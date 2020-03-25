Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 8,018 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 224,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,405,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP opened at $282.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.21. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Cowen upped their price target on Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

