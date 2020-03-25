Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 56,703 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,703 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Evergy by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Evergy by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $131,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,280 shares of company stock valued at $724,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.15. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.32. Evergy has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

