Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,946 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $169,620.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.61.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

