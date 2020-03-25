Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 185 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Wealth grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.43.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $92.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. Waste Management’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $1,001,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,691.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.