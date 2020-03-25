Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 140,368 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140,368 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in D. R. Horton by 836.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 266,885 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $2,230,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.22.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

