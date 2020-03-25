Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 116,310 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,310 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 7.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,160,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $196.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.78. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $312.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.81 and a 200 day moving average of $273.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.46.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

