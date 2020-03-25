Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,202,000 after buying an additional 1,069,992 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $83,820,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,052,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after buying an additional 286,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

LBTYK stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.