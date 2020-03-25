Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200,675 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.05.

Target stock opened at $100.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

