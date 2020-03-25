Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 119.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 75,956 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,853,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from to in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.46.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.93%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 28,758 shares of company stock worth $497,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

