Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 211,191 Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 520.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,191 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

SIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.00. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.78%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

