Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 19,925 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,925 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $96.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.57 and its 200 day moving average is $89.56. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

