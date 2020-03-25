Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,672,000 after buying an additional 567,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in International Paper by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,880,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,785,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,340,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,821,000 after buying an additional 63,529 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,938,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in International Paper by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,748,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,503,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.48.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray G. Young bought 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $160,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

