Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 227,672 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Apache by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Apache by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Apache by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 509,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

