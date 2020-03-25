Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232,220 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Comerica worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Comerica by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Comerica by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $80.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comerica from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Comerica from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.