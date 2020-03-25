Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 318.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 68,666 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of New Relic worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New Relic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in New Relic during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,609,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in New Relic by 7.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in New Relic during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $575,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,170 shares of company stock worth $2,821,095 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 0.98. New Relic Inc has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $108.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.