Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,481 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AME opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, January 31st. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,489. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

