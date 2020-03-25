Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 185.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 31,480 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PRA Health Sciences worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 6.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 31,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 30.5% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 126,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 29,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRAH. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Shares of PRAH opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.11.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.