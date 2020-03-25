Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 390.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,436 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.16% of Cloudera worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

CLDR opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudera Inc has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,910.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $2,317,240.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 382,334 shares of company stock worth $4,397,004. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

