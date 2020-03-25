Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 119,086 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,101,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,797,000 after buying an additional 361,133 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,261,000 after acquiring an additional 619,103 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 368.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,828,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,000 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,427,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,200,000 after acquiring an additional 382,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 6.76. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $846,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $473,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

