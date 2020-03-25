Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.17 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,523 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 71,821 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $791,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. SRB Corp bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,540,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,978 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,235,000 after acquiring an additional 43,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $115.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $128.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walmart to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.15.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

