Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 983.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,151 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1,225.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 510,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,658,000 after buying an additional 75,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $77.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $109.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.75.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

