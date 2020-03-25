Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,954 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in MEDNAX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in MEDNAX by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in MEDNAX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MEDNAX by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.23.

MD stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $813.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. MEDNAX Inc has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $29.97.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

