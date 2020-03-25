Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 132,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in StoneCo by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 84,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth $5,957,000. 44.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. StoneCo Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STNE. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.55.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.